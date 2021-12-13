Dr. Duvall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Duvall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Duvall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center|Mt Sinai School Of Med
Dr. Duvall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-9890
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duvall?
My husband has been seeing Dr. Duvall every since he had a stint put in several years ago. Dr. Duvall is outstanding. He is always available for any questions or concerns. It was a sudden operations and I knew he was in great hands.
About Dr. William Duvall, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1174560403
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center|Mt Sinai School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duvall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duvall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duvall works at
Dr. Duvall speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Duvall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duvall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duvall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duvall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.