Dr. William Dyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Dyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans, New Orleans La and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dyer works at
Locations
-
1
Baxter Regional Gastroenterology228 Bucher Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 425-4402
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dyer?
Dr. Dyer listened attentively as I explained my issue. He did not rush through the appointment. I felt he related to me as a person and not just an appointment he had to speed through to get to the next one. He was straightforward and didn’t have that superior attitude too many doctors seem to have. I read ratings before I choose a doctor and apparently, others feel as I do.
About Dr. William Dyer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1437114717
Education & Certifications
- U Nebr
- Univ Of Ne Coll Of Med, Gastroenterology Univ Hosp Of Arkansas, Internal Medicine
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans, New Orleans La
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyer works at
Dr. Dyer has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.