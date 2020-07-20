Overview

Dr. William Dyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans, New Orleans La and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dyer works at Baxter Regional Gastroenterology in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.