Dr. William Eaves, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Bossier2400 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Dr. Eaves and his staff are always professional and friendly. I arrived about 15 minutes before my appointment time and my wait time was very short. The nurses did their routine BP check, heart check and asked questions pertaining to the reason form my visit. Shortly afterwards, Dr. Eaves came into the room. This was a 6-month checkup, but I did have issues I needed to discuss with him. He was receptive to my thoughts and concerns before making a decision on a treatment plan. I was very appreciative of him listening to my input. I highly recommend Dr. Eaves and WK Cardiology to anyone needing consultation or cardiology care.
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Lsu Health Science Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
Dr. Eaves has seen patients for Hypertension, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eaves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
