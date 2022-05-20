See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Mooresville, NC
Dr. William Edmiston Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Edmiston Jr, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (35)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Edmiston Jr, MD

Dr. William Edmiston Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Edmiston Jr works at Interventional Pain Management of Lake Norman Pllc in Mooresville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Edmiston Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Management of Lake Norman Pllc
    170 Medical Park Rd Ste 301, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 662-0877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Edmiston Jr?

    May 20, 2022
    I would recommend Dr. Edmiston to anyone. I have been his patient for years. He listens and is concerned about you. He tries to find the best answers to your problems by discussing them with you and not talking down to you. He is very well informed and is always keeping up to date on the latest information in his field and beyond. He makes sure you are involved in making decisions for your care. I will say that if you have any questions or problems with his staff or office issues, if you bring them to his attention and talk to him he will take you very serious and take care of the issue. You have to let him know so he can deal with it. Just like any doctors office. Sometimes they are not aware unless they are told. I feel very blessed to have Dr. Edmiston on my side and helping me get through the pain the best ways possible. He’s a very caring person and a very special doctor. The last of a dying breed unfortunately.
    Michelle C — May 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Edmiston Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Edmiston Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Edmiston Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Edmiston Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Edmiston Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Edmiston Jr, MD.

    About Dr. William Edmiston Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053420190
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmiston Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edmiston Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edmiston Jr works at Interventional Pain Management of Lake Norman Pllc in Mooresville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Edmiston Jr’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmiston Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmiston Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmiston Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmiston Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Edmiston Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.