Overview of Dr. William Edwards, MD

Dr. William Edwards, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Sumner Regional Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Edwards works at The Surgical Clinic, PLLC in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.