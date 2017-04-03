Overview of Dr. William Egan, MD

Dr. William Egan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Egan works at Jefferson Gastroenterology & Hepatology in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.