Dr. William Egan, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Newark, DE
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Egan, MD

Dr. William Egan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Egan works at Jefferson Gastroenterology & Hepatology in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Egan's Office Locations

    Jefferson Gastroenterology & Hepatology
    4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 03, 2017
    Dr. Egan is great at making you feel comfortable and knowledgeable about your procedure. At the consult appointment, he has a special way of explaining what will be done, why it's being done, how it will be done, and how your body will react to it. When it came time for my surgery, I was very anxious and he held my hand and talked to me as they put me to sleep. His care and performance is outstanding.
    New Castle, DE — Apr 03, 2017
    About Dr. William Egan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
