Dr. William Ehni, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Ehni, MD

Dr. William Ehni, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center, Swedish Edmonds Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Ehni works at Travel Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ehni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Travel Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Northwest
    1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Oct 06, 2021
He is an amazing doctor with a heart match! Right along with the woman at the front desk who rocks right along with him. I recommended this doctor to anyone traveling or would like to be in a great doctors care.
— Oct 06, 2021
About Dr. William Ehni, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Colorado
  • University Of Colorado
  • University Of Colorado
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Ehni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ehni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ehni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ehni works at Travel Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ehni’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehni.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

