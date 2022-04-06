Overview of Dr. William Ellis, MD

Dr. William Ellis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Ellis works at Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Prostate Cancer and Prostate Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

