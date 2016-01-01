Dr. William Emanuele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emanuele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Emanuele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Emanuele, MD
Dr. William Emanuele, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Deptford, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Emanuele works at
Dr. Emanuele's Office Locations
-
1
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Deptford1280 Almonesson Rd, Deptford, NJ 08096 Directions (302) 651-4200
-
2
Cooper Department of Anesthesiology1 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (201) 572-8229
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emanuele?
About Dr. William Emanuele, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1144658337
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emanuele accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emanuele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emanuele works at
Dr. Emanuele has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emanuele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emanuele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emanuele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.