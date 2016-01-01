Overview of Dr. William Emanuele, MD

Dr. William Emanuele, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Deptford, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Emanuele works at Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Deptford in Deptford, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.