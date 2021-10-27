Overview

Dr. William Emlich Jr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ontario, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario.



Dr. Emlich Jr works at Avita Health System - Ontario Hospital in Ontario, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.