See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Malvern, PA
Dr. William Emper, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Emper, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (123)
Map Pin Small Malvern, PA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Emper, MD

Dr. William Emper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Emper works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Malvern, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Zelouf, MD
Dr. David Zelouf, MD
4.5 (97)
View Profile
Dr. A Osterman I, MD
Dr. A Osterman I, MD
4.9 (31)
View Profile
Dr. John Mangan, MD
Dr. John Mangan, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Emper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rothman Orthopaedics - Malvern
    650 Carnegie Blvd Ste 220A, Malvern, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Dislocation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Emper?

    Feb 09, 2023
    Overall process was exceptional. From Pre-op visits to post-op exercises, Dr Emper and the nurses and staff could not have been more caring, communicative or attentive. Great experience and outcome.
    — Feb 09, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Emper, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Emper, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Emper to family and friends

    Dr. Emper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Emper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Emper, MD.

    About Dr. William Emper, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982664793
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson U|Thomas Jefferson University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital|Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Emper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emper works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Malvern, PA. View the full address on Dr. Emper’s profile.

    Dr. Emper has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Emper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Emper, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.