Dr. William Emper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Emper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Emper, MD
Dr. William Emper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Emper works at
Dr. Emper's Office Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics - Malvern650 Carnegie Blvd Ste 220A, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (800) 764-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emper?
Overall process was exceptional. From Pre-op visits to post-op exercises, Dr Emper and the nurses and staff could not have been more caring, communicative or attentive. Great experience and outcome.
About Dr. William Emper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1982664793
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U|Thomas Jefferson University
- Pennsylvania Hospital|Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emper works at
Dr. Emper has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Emper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.