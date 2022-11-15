See All Podiatrists in Chester, VA
Dr. William Eng, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Chester, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Eng, DPM

Dr. William Eng, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chester, VA. 

Dr. Eng works at The Foot Center Inc. in Chester, VA with other offices in Colonial Heights, VA, Kilmarnock, VA and Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Foot Center, Inc.
    4318 W Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 751-0443
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Foot Center Inc.
    1100 Boulevard # B, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 526-4213
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    The Foot Center Inc.
    720 IRVINGTON RD, Kilmarnock, VA 22482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 435-1644
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    The Foot Center
    5311 Patterson Ave Ste 110, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 285-1523
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 15, 2022
    I will give doctor 10 Stars if I could he's been working with my grandson with an ingrown toenail he is very patient and very kind we went back to him for a second time he never hesitated to see my son he did outpatient surgery on him I was a little nervous but everything came out well he works very well with children so thank you again Dr ink
    Amere freeman — Nov 15, 2022
    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1013944909
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Eng, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eng has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Eng speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

