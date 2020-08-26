Overview of Dr. William Ershler, MD

Dr. William Ershler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Ershler works at Inova Schar Cancer Institute Infusion Ph in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.