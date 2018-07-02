Dr. William Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Evans, MD
Overview of Dr. William Evans, MD
Dr. William Evans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
-
1
Cape Coral Office507 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-0500
-
2
Southwest Florida Urologic Associates12651 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-0500
-
3
Fort Myers Office12631 Whitehall Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-0500
- 4 3227 Lee Blvd Ste F, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 368-0028
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
I love Dr. Evans, he listens and he is so compassionate. He goes above and beyond to help his patients.
About Dr. William Evans, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609841618
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School Of Med
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.