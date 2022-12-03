Dr. William Fabricius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabricius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fabricius, MD
Overview of Dr. William Fabricius, MD
Dr. William Fabricius, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA and is affiliated with Pen Bay Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Waldo County General Hospital.
Dr. Fabricius works at
Dr. Fabricius' Office Locations
-
1
Cancer & Hemtlgy Ctrs Wstrn MI145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 954-9800
-
2
Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Cancer Center230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions (231) 924-1305Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center4499 220th Ave, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (231) 832-7105
Hospital Affiliations
- Pen Bay Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Waldo County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fabricius?
Very knowledgeable doctor
About Dr. William Fabricius, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1568698645
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabricius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabricius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabricius works at
Dr. Fabricius has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabricius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabricius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabricius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabricius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabricius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.