Dr. William Facibene, MD
Dr. William Facibene, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
William A. Facibene M.d. PC1999 Marcus Ave Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 352-4900
The Central Orthopedic Group L. L. P651 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 681-8822
The Central Orthopedic Group L L P77 N Centre Ave Ste 210, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 352-4900Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Dr. Facibene is the best! So friendly his decades of experience and professionalism shine and helped me so much with my shoulder. I felt so confident with him doing my surgery. His office is helpful and professional aswell. Thank you Dr. Facibene!
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Facibene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Facibene has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Facibene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Facibene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Facibene.
