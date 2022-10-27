Overview of Dr. William Facibene, MD

Dr. William Facibene, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Facibene works at William A Facibene MD PC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY and Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.