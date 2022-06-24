Overview

Dr. William Fackler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Fackler works at Atrium Health Navicent Infectious Disease in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.