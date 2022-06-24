Dr. William Fackler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fackler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fackler, MD
Overview
Dr. William Fackler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Fackler works at
Locations
William K Fackler MD1014 Forsyth St Ste 300, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-8700
Gastroenterology Center240 SHERATON BLVD, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 633-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 85 year old mother was referred twice to Dr Fackler by her PCP. Twice Dr Facklers office responded that he has refused to even see her and suggested she go back to her doctor. No explanation as to why he wouldn’t see her…nothing. Dr Fackler is our last hope. She has been seen by two other gastroenterologists who are treating her symptoms but have not determined what the source of her problem is. She weighs 85 lbs at best and is not able to retain any nutrients due to her uncontrollable diarrhea.
About Dr. William Fackler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1245236082
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fackler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fackler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fackler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fackler works at
Dr. Fackler has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fackler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fackler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fackler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fackler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fackler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.