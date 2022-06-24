See All Gastroenterologists in Macon, GA
Dr. William Fackler, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Fackler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.

Dr. Fackler works at Atrium Health Navicent Infectious Disease in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    William K Fackler MD
    1014 Forsyth St Ste 300, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 633-8700
    Gastroenterology Center
    240 SHERATON BLVD, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 633-8700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 24, 2022
    My 85 year old mother was referred twice to Dr Fackler by her PCP. Twice Dr Facklers office responded that he has refused to even see her and suggested she go back to her doctor. No explanation as to why he wouldn’t see her…nothing. Dr Fackler is our last hope. She has been seen by two other gastroenterologists who are treating her symptoms but have not determined what the source of her problem is. She weighs 85 lbs at best and is not able to retain any nutrients due to her uncontrollable diarrhea.
    Shirley Smith — Jun 24, 2022
    About Dr. William Fackler, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245236082
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education

    Dr. William Fackler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fackler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fackler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fackler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fackler works at Atrium Health Navicent Infectious Disease in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Fackler’s profile.

    Dr. Fackler has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fackler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fackler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fackler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fackler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fackler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

