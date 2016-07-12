Overview of Dr. William Fader, MD

Dr. William Fader, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Fader works at Dr. William Fader, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.