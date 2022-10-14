Overview

Dr. William Farr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Fifth Pathway|New York Medical College|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Farr works at Farr Medical Group Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.