Dr. William Farrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Farrell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Farrell works at
Locations
Consulting Cardiologists1062 Barnes Rd Ste 300, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-9831
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farrell was very kind, patient, and knowledgeable. He really made me feel comfortable and took the time to explain everything. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a new cardiologist!
About Dr. William Farrell, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417951203
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
