Overview

Dr. William Fecht, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Riverview Health.



Dr. Fecht works at INDIANA GASTROENTEROLOGY INC in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Noblesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.