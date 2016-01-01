Dr. William Fecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fecht, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Fecht, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Riverview Health.
1
Indiana Gastroenterology Inc9002 N Meridian St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-1161
2
Indiana Gastroenterology Inc8902 N Meridian St Ste 225, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-1161
3
Noblesville Satellite355 Westfield Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 872-1161
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Riverview Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Dr. Fecht has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
