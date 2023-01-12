Overview of Dr. William Feinstein, MD

Dr. William Feinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre.



Dr. Feinstein works at Orthopedic Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.