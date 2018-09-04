Dr. William Felmly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felmly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Felmly, MD
Overview of Dr. William Felmly, MD
Dr. William Felmly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Felmly works at
Dr. Felmly's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center104 Saluda Pointe Dr, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (813) 803-9240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 907-7463
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Felmly is an excellent surgeon. I had a congenital defect in my cervical spine. Four years ago I saw him and he told me he would do his best to fix it. Well I haven’t had a problem since. I see some negative reviews and I do not understand what his bedside manner has to do with his abilities. I would much rather have a competent Dr than one who has no ability and a great bedside manner. In conclusion, if you are looking for a comedian, go to a comedy house or watch one on TV.
About Dr. William Felmly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1154399079
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felmly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felmly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felmly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felmly has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felmly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Felmly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felmly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felmly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felmly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.