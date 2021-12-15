Dr. William Feltner, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feltner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Feltner, DMD
Overview
Dr. William Feltner, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Somerset, KY.
Dr. Feltner works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental2911 S Highway 27, Somerset, KY 42501 Directions (855) 384-3653
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind considerate knowledgeable, gentle, friendly, answered all questions
About Dr. William Feltner, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1235574393
