Dr. William Ferman, MD

Family Medicine
3.2 (9)
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Ferman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Ferman works at William Ferman, MD in Bremerton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Kitsap Colorectal Surgery Inc Ps
    2528 Wheaton Way Ste 105, Bremerton, WA 98310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer Screening
Wheelchair Evaluation
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Prostate Cancer Screening
Wheelchair Evaluation
Impairment Rating Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Screening
Wheelchair Evaluation
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Echocardiography
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Plantar Wart
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. William Ferman, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1457344053
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent Health Center
    Medical Education
    • KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferman works at William Ferman, MD in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ferman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

