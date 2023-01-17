Overview of Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD

Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Figlesthaler works at Encore Urology in Bonita Springs, FL with other offices in Marco Island, FL and Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.