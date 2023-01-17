Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figlesthaler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD
Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Figlesthaler works at
Dr. Figlesthaler's Office Locations
Encore Urology24040 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 597-4440
Marco Island Walk in Clinic1839 San Marco Rd, Marco Island, FL 34145 Directions (239) 597-4440Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Encore Urology11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1115, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 597-4440Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Miami Urology and Sexual Wellness Institute8340 Collier Blvd Ste 207, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 597-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
His entire staff is timely, accurate & responsive. Dr. Figlesthaler and Johana Torres PA-C who I have primarily met with over the past 3 years covering my cancer are: Top Shelf medical folks. They are also constantly educated and current on cutting edge technology treatments on Urology !!
About Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255379277
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- University Of Kentucky
- University Of Kentucky Med Center
- University of North Carolina
- Wake Forest University
Dr. Figlesthaler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figlesthaler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figlesthaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figlesthaler works at
Dr. Figlesthaler has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Figlesthaler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Figlesthaler speaks Spanish.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Figlesthaler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figlesthaler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figlesthaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figlesthaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.