Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD

Urology
4.5 (142)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD

Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Figlesthaler works at Encore Urology in Bonita Springs, FL with other offices in Marco Island, FL and Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Figlesthaler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Encore Urology
    24040 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 597-4440
  2. 2
    Marco Island Walk in Clinic
    1839 San Marco Rd, Marco Island, FL 34145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 597-4440
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Encore Urology
    11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1115, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 597-4440
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Miami Urology and Sexual Wellness Institute
    8340 Collier Blvd Ste 207, Naples, FL 34114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 597-4440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (124)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Figlesthaler?

    Jan 17, 2023
    His entire staff is timely, accurate & responsive. Dr. Figlesthaler and Johana Torres PA-C who I have primarily met with over the past 3 years covering my cancer are: Top Shelf medical folks. They are also constantly educated and current on cutting edge technology treatments on Urology !!
    — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD
    About Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255379277
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Figlesthaler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figlesthaler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Figlesthaler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Figlesthaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Figlesthaler has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Figlesthaler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Figlesthaler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figlesthaler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figlesthaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figlesthaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

