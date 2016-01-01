Dr. William Firtch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firtch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Firtch, MD
Overview of Dr. William Firtch, MD
Dr. William Firtch, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Kaiser permanente1150 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 299-2000
- Kaiser Permanente
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
