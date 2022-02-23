Dr. William Fishco, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fishco, DPM
Dr. William Fishco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
William D Fishco Dpm PC41818 N Venture Dr Ste 110, Phoenix, AZ 85086 Directions (623) 551-5000
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My husband had very painful corns and toenails that badly needed trimming. Just got back from Dr. Fishco. He removed the deep, painful corns and trimmed his toenails. He did not push any extra services. Orthotics are custom made. Toenail trimmings are paid by Medicare every 3 months. Walked out of the office SO happy at finding this doctor. Made our follow-up appointment for 3 months. And then found that our next door neighbor also goes to him and love him too!
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1225025893
Dr. Fishco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishco has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fishco speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishco.
