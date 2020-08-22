Dr. William Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. William Fisher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State University Hospitals
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor College of Medicine - Department of Orthopedic Surgery7200 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baylor College of Medicine6620 Main St Ste 1350, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2262
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
I never got to thank him personally, so Dr. Fisher I hope you get to read this. I was 24 and you performed a total pancreatectomy on me , on my birthday, and even before then you promised you would treat me as if I was one of your daughters, and not only did you ease so much of the worry that I had, but I was completely confident before and after the surgery that everything was going to be okay. In short, THANK YOU FOR SAVING MY LIFE!!! Thank you so much, I’m doing so well, I had a child afterward and I am just so grateful to you. You are an amazing Doctor, and more importantly an amazing person!
About Dr. William Fisher, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1114007465
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Mount Carmel West
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.