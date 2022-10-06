Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD
Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fitzgerald's Office Locations
-
1
William B. FitzGerald, M.D.3180 Main St Ste 201, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 371-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzgerald?
Been going to Dr. Fitzgerald for 33 years. He is thorough, friendly, answers all my questions. He will refer me to a specialist when needed. He follows up personally on the phone when necessary. Overall, an excellent doctor
About Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1356485999
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Suny - Downstate Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgerald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Dr. Fitzgerald speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.