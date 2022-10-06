See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.9 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD

Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Fitzgerald works at William B. FitzGerald, M.D. in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Fitzgerald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William B. FitzGerald, M.D.
    3180 Main St Ste 201, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 371-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzgerald?

    Oct 06, 2022
    Been going to Dr. Fitzgerald for 33 years. He is thorough, friendly, answers all my questions. He will refer me to a specialist when needed. He follows up personally on the phone when necessary. Overall, an excellent doctor
    James M Williams — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fitzgerald to family and friends

    Dr. Fitzgerald's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fitzgerald

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD.

    About Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356485999
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Suny - Downstate Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzgerald works at William B. FitzGerald, M.D. in Bridgeport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Fitzgerald’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Fitzgerald, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.