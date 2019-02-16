Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Fleming, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Fleming, MD
Dr. William Fleming, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Fleming works at
Dr. Fleming's Office Locations
Memorial Neurological Association7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 900, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 772-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Rice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fleming is an excellent doctor. I have seen him for 20 years and wouldn't want another neurologist. He is clinically skilled, knowledgeable, professional, and very personable. While I would not give his staff five stars, Dr. Fleming is a keeper!
About Dr. William Fleming, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.