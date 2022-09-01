Dr. William Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Flynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Flynn, MD
Dr. William Flynn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Flynn works at
Dr. Flynn's Office Locations
San Antonio Main Office5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 340-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had Rt. and Lt. eye cataract removals with lens implants and immediately my vision improved to 20/20 without any eye wear and supper clear vision (unbelievable). Another very important part of this procedure was the short time it took and painless again unbelievable.
About Dr. William Flynn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1700864089
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flynn speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
