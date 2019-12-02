Dr. William Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Flynn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.
NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC500 Chase Pkwy Ste A, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-6677
Neurosurgery Ortho/Spne Specs2 Pomperaug Office Park Ste 308, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 755-6677
Hospital Affiliations
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthyCT
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
very caring, takes time to check your problem, great followup
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1962434514
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus
- New York Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Princeton U
- Orthopedic Surgery
