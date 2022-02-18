Dr. William Focazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Focazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Focazio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Focazio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Focazio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
William J. Focazio MD PA999 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 777-7879
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Focazio?
Very professional! And care about everything on your health
About Dr. William Focazio, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1205817277
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Focazio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Focazio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Focazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Focazio works at
Dr. Focazio has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Focazio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Focazio speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Focazio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Focazio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Focazio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Focazio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.