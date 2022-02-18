Overview

Dr. William Focazio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Focazio works at William J. Focazio MD PA in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.