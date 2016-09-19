Overview

Dr. William Fowler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marion, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.



Dr. Fowler works at UNC Health Blue Ridge in Marion, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.