Dr. William Fox, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Fox, MD

Dr. William Fox, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.

Dr. Fox works at Houston Fibroids (Sugar Land) in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Webster, TX and Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Fibroids (Sugar Land)
    15555 Creek Bend Dr Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 575-3686
  2. 2
    Texas Endovascular
    1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 210, Katy, TX 77493 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 575-3686
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Sugar Land Office
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 385, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 575-3686
  4. 4
    Texas Endovascular (Webster)
    390 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 575-3686
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Texas Endovascular - Houston Office
    4747 Bellaire Blvd Ste 575, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 575-3686
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2022
    I’ve had leg/feet pain for many years and thought it was something I just had to deal with. Seeing Dr Fox and having the vein procedures was a G-d send! I am pain free for the first time in over 20 years. I never thought that I’d enjoy walking but thanks to Dr Fox I do!
    — Feb 03, 2022
    About Dr. William Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437367042
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

