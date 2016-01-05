Dr. William Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Frank, MD
Overview of Dr. William Frank, MD
Dr. William Frank, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Frank's Office Locations
Suffolk Nephrology Associates340 Howells Rd Ste A, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-2808
Fresenius Kidney Care - Bay Shore929 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 224-8500
Lindenhurst Dialysis Center185 S 10th St, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (631) 666-2808
Hauppauge Dialysis Center30 Central Ave, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 761-6605
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frank has an excellent bedside manner he is my dad's doctor and has been remarkable in treating my dad for renal failure. He is compassionate,informative and caring with his patients and their family members which is so important especially when they reached end stage renal failure.
About Dr. William Frank, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972604007
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Nephrotic Syndrome and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
