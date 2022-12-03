Overview

Dr. William Frauenheim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Frauenheim works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Holland in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.