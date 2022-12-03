Dr. William Frauenheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frauenheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Frauenheim, MD
Dr. William Frauenheim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Holland602 Michigan Ave Ste 102, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 494-8724
- Holland Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Very good
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Rush University Medical Center (GME)
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University Program (GME)
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University Program (GME)
- University of Michigan (SOM)
Dr. Frauenheim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frauenheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frauenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frauenheim has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frauenheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Frauenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frauenheim.
