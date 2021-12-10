Overview of Dr. William Fredriksson, MD

Dr. William Fredriksson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Fredriksson works at First Physicians Group Urology, Sarasota, FL in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.