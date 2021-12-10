Dr. William Fredriksson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fredriksson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fredriksson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Fredriksson, MD
Dr. William Fredriksson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Fredriksson works at
Dr. Fredriksson's Office Locations
Daniel Kaplon, MD1921 Waldemere St Ste 310, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. William Fredriksson, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841280872
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas, Houston
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M University
- Urology
Dr. Fredriksson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fredriksson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
