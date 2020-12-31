Dr. William Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Freeman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
1
William H Freeman MD PA600 Club Ln, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 327-0110
2
Freeman Family Medicine3025 Fountain Dr Ste 200, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 327-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeman has gone above and beyond to ensure my health problems are either cured or kept under control. He does not rush through the appointment, he takes his time and makes sure to answer all of my questions. His staff is also absolutely amazing, and his phlebotomist is one of the best!
About Dr. William Freeman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1396747648
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Reg Med Center
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.