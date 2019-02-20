Dr. William French, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. French is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William French, MD
Overview of Dr. William French, MD
Dr. William French, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med
Dr. French works at
Dr. French's Office Locations
MDVIP - Louisville, Kentucky3208 College Dr, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions (502) 430-0254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. French is an outstanding healthcare physician! He has patience and is very caring. He listens and is encouraging and empathetic. Dr. French explains the results of my tests and makes sound recommendations based on those results. He is up-to-date and highly informed; he also models what he espouses to others regarding preventative healthcare-- he appears fit as a fiddle! Dr. French also has a warm sense of humor and values me as a person and a patient.
About Dr. William French, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. French has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. French accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. French using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. French works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. French. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. French.
