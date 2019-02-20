See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. William French, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. William French, MD

Dr. William French, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med

Dr. French works at MDVIP - Louisville, Kentucky in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. French's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Louisville, Kentucky
    3208 College Dr, Louisville, KY 40299 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 430-0254

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Heart Palpitations
Anxiety
Bronchitis
Heart Palpitations
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William French, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1497776280
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Baptist Health La Grange
    • Baptist Health Louisville

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William French, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. French is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. French has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. French works at MDVIP - Louisville, Kentucky in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. French’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. French. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. French.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. French, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. French appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.