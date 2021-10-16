Overview of Dr. William Frisella, MD

Dr. William Frisella, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West Hospital.



Dr. Frisella works at Advanced Bone & Joint in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.