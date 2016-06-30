Dr. Frumkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Frumkin, MD
Overview
Dr. William Frumkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
William I Frumkin MD Pllc184 E 70th St Ste B2, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 535-1550
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (212) 535-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frumkin is kind, patient and very knowledgeable. His understanding of my heart is amazing. He saved my life and I will always trust him.
About Dr. William Frumkin, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frumkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frumkin works at
Dr. Frumkin has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frumkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Frumkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frumkin.
