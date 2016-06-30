Overview

Dr. William Frumkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Frumkin works at Allen M Kaufman MD PLLC in New York, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.