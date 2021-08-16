Overview

Dr. William Futch Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Supply, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Futch Jr works at Novant Health Gastroenterology Brunswick in Supply, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.