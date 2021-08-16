See All Gastroenterologists in Supply, NC
Dr. William Futch Jr, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Futch Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Supply, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Futch Jr works at Novant Health Gastroenterology Brunswick in Supply, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Gastroenterology Brunswick
    13 Medical Campus Dr NW Ste 102, Supply, NC 28462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 255-5686

Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 16, 2021
    Very kind and explained everything so I could understand.
    — Aug 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Futch Jr, MD
    About Dr. William Futch Jr, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1548216757
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Va
    • Valley Health System/Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University Program
    • 1990
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Wayne Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Futch Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futch Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Futch Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Futch Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Futch Jr works at Novant Health Gastroenterology Brunswick in Supply, NC. View the full address on Dr. Futch Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Futch Jr has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Futch Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Futch Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Futch Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Futch Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Futch Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

