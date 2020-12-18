Dr. W Colin Gallahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Colin Gallahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. W Colin Gallahan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Gallahan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates223 Wadsworth Dr # 202, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 445-8794
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallahan?
I entered Johnston Willis with jaundice and later a tumor on my pancreas. Dr. Gallahan put a stent in my bile duct to alleviate the jaundice situation. He is a very skilled surgeon and as a professional he is evenly skilled with his communication to the patient. Dr. Gallahan is a mild mannered concerned patient oriented Doctor of the highest level. Go Hoos!
About Dr. W Colin Gallahan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1508040213
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Me
- Duke University Medical
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallahan works at
Dr. Gallahan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.