Dr. William Ganz, MD
Dr. William Ganz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Kootenai Health and Shoshone Medical Center.
Inland Empire Ear Nose Throat and Allergy Pllc2236 N Merritt Creek Loop Ste A, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 664-5467
- 2 2288 N Merritt Creek Loop Ste 200, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-3800
- 3 2905 5th St Ste 200, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 341-2121
- Bonner General Hospital
- Kootenai Health
- Shoshone Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'll sum it up. My experience with Dr. Ganz has been exceptional! If you want an honest straight shooter he's your guy. I've had 2 cervical fusions and carpal tunnel surgery on both hands.
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ganz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganz has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganz.
