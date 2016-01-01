See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Vienna, VA
Dr. William Garcia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Garcia, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Garcia, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Garcia works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Infertility in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics and Gynecology Infertility
    8233 Old Courthouse Rd Ste 150, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Abdominal Disorders
Breech Position
Infertility Evaluation
Abdominal Disorders
Breech Position

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Garcia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Garcia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garcia to family and friends

    Dr. Garcia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garcia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Garcia, MD.

    About Dr. William Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427189547
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny Med Coll Affil
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Infertility in Vienna, VA. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Garcia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.