Dr. William Garcia Velasco, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Velasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Garcia Velasco, DDS
Overview
Dr. William Garcia Velasco, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Dr. Garcia Velasco works at
Locations
-
1
Bellaire Bay Dental Care8921 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34120 Directions (239) 366-4170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia Velasco?
I called Bellaire Bay Dental Care and they were able to make an appointment the next day to see my son. Everyone was very friendly and helpful. My son had 2 wisdom teeth removed in their office instead of me having to take him to an oral surgeon. Bellaire Bay Dental Care billed our insurance and I only had to pay the co-pay amount, instead of paying thousands out-of-pocket and then waiting to get reimbursed by going to an oral surgeon. It was a really good experience and I would highly recommend Dr. Garcia Velasco and Bellaire Bay Dental Care.
About Dr. William Garcia Velasco, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1659831279
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia Velasco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garcia Velasco using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garcia Velasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia Velasco works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Velasco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Velasco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia Velasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia Velasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.