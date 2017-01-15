Dr. William Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Garner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Garner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Share Medical Center and Weatherford Regional Hospital.
Dr. Garner works at
Locations
CardiovascularHealthClinic3200 Quail Springs Pkwy Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 701-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Share Medical Center
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garner and his staff are very caring. They are very good with my mother who has AFIB. His nurse Danita is EXCELLENT. She always answers any questions I need, returns my calls and turns our concerns over to Whitney, his Physician's Assistant or Dr. Garner who call us back promptly!
About Dr. William Garner, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
