Dr. William Garner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Share Medical Center and Weatherford Regional Hospital.



Dr. Garner works at Cardiovascular Health Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.