Dr. William Garrett, MD
Overview of Dr. William Garrett, MD
Dr. William Garrett, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Garrett works at
Dr. Garrett's Office Locations
Chattanooga Bone & Joint Surgeons PC1809 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 893-9020
- 2 1100 E 3rd St # G-102, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-2957
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This was my 1st time meeting Dr. Garrett. I went in with a possible broke ankle. After they done more x-rays it was determined to be a severe class 2 sprain. He listened to me and addressed my concerns. He didn't look at it like most doctors do when it's a worker's comp claim.
About Dr. William Garrett, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1285081463
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine

